Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks during a news conference in Quebec City, on June 9.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dube says he’ll be holding a briefing today to reinforce public health advice.

The province’s Health Department reported 13 new deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 56-patient increase in hospitalizations Wednesday.

There were 1,497 people hospitalized with the disease, including 40 in intensive care, and more than 7,000 health care workers off the job in connection with COVID-19.

Dube, who will be joined by public health director Dr. Luc Boileau, said Wednesday he wants to go over advice on things like masking on public transit and in closed spaces, especially ahead of the province’s construction holiday which begins in a little over two weeks.

Quebec has removed almost all its public health measures and has made masking a personal choice, except for in hospitals, long-term care homes and other health-care facilities.

The province has reported 15,630 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the most in the country.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.