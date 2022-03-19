Spring is here and that means the end of the latest incarnation of Quebec’s iconic ice hotel, Hôtel de Glace.
The hotel, located just outside Quebec City, is designed and built from scratch out of more than 15,000 tons of snow every year once temperatures fall below freezing. Come March, as the snow melts, so does the hotel. This year, Hôtel de Glace is slated to close for the season on Sunday evening. It will be demolished in the following days, only to be built anew next winter.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.