The ice hotel in Quebec City on March 16.John Morris/The Globe and Mail

Spring is here and that means the end of the latest incarnation of Quebec’s iconic ice hotel, Hôtel de Glace.

The hotel, located just outside Quebec City, is designed and built from scratch out of more than 15,000 tons of snow every year once temperatures fall below freezing. Come March, as the snow melts, so does the hotel. This year, Hôtel de Glace is slated to close for the season on Sunday evening. It will be demolished in the following days, only to be built anew next winter.

A staff member removes a sled full of ice glasses at the Hôtel de Glace.John Morris/The Globe and Mail

Jeff Iacobellis looks at one of the Hôtel de Glace's rooms.John Morris/The Globe and Mail

Lynettte Iacobellis chats with kids Brittany (left) and Abby (right) at the Hôtel de Glace.John Morris/The Globe and Mail

