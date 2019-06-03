 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec’s oldest weekly newspaper ends its regular print run

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Stanstead Journal, Quebec’s oldest weekly newspaper, has ended its regular print run and will only be printed sporadically going forward.

In a message posted to its website, the newspaper, which has been in operation since 1845, announced its last weekly edition, which was printed last Wednesday.

“It is no longer a viable business, and no real government help is forthcoming,” the paper’s publisher wrote. “The publisher still believes that this community needs a paper-based news source, but a weekly one for a market this size, with no community support, is unfeasible.”

The Journal’s management says its core market has shifted, and it will put more emphasis on its web presence in the coming months.

The paper will still publish about 10 times a year with local news and features, with the next issue coming in July.

The Journal’s office was also shuttered as of Monday, and it’s unclear if they’ll have a physical presence in the community of about 2,800 people east of Montreal.

