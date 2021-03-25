Quebec’s ‘pandemic budget’ projects $12.3-billion deficit for 2021-22, delays decisions on spending cuts, tax hikes

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec’s ‘pandemic budget’ projects $12.3-billion deficit for 2021-22, delays decisions on spending cuts, tax hikes

Les Perreaux
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, left, and Quebec Premier François Legault each hold a copy of the budget speech, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Premier's office in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government’s pandemic budget sprinkled increased spending on the usual portfolios of health, education and infrastructure on Thursday and avoided any major new plans either to generate new revenue through taxes or to spend it.

Finance Minister Eric Girard and his opposition critics shared one assessment of the budget, each in turn describing it as conservative and cautious, despite a projected deficit of $12.3-billion for 2021-2022 on top of the $15-billion deficit for the fiscal year almost complete. Overall spending is projected to increase 5.9 per cent.

Mr. Girard said he has a four-step plan to balance the province’s books in seven years: First, to get to the end of the pandemic by 2022, then to regain full employment that year. Getting the economy up to full speed will have take precedence before balancing public finances become a top priority, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s one theme for this budget, it’s this: Everything in its time,” Mr. Girard said. “It’s a pandemic budget. It’s not over. We would all like it to be over, but it’s not.”

The plan has the political benefit for the government of delaying any difficult decisions to cut spending or raise taxes until after the next election scheduled for the fall of 2022.

Mr. Girard projects the pandemic will cost Quebec about $30-billion, including $17-billion in lost revenue from the economic shock and $13-billion in costs such as hiring new care workers in nursing homes, buying equipment and running the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The bulk of Quebec’s deficits over the next seven years will pay for those extra costs. The province will be left with a structural deficit of $6.5-billion built into the budget. Mr. Girard said he hopes the results of ongoing negotiations with the federal government will help fill that deficit with transfers for health and childcare, along with economic growth and spending restraint.

“From the signals we’ve received, I would be surprised if the federal budget has $6-billion in it for us,” Mr. Girard said.

The budget has no major tax increases or decreases.

“Quebeckers already pay enough taxes,” the finance minister said.

Story continues below advertisement

Opposition critics said the budget missed an opportunity for bold measures to move Quebec into a new era.

While the budget spreads spending across many portfolios, Quebec Liberal Finance critic André Fortin pointed out its ambitions for economic development concentrate on bricks, mortar and wires.

“All we see in here are traditional areas of relaunch. Construction, infrastructure, IT, all areas where men traditionally work, when everyone knows the pandemic had the greatest impact on women,” Mr. Fortin said.

“This really wasn’t the time to be parsimonious, to pinch pennies,” Mr. Fortin added.

Manon Massé, the co-spokesperson of the left-wing Québec Solidaire party, said the financial plan reads like an old-fashioned budget that might have been pulled from another era.

“After the year we’ve had, and the suffering Quebeckers have lived, they should have expected something more ambitious than this,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s net debt will reach $213-billion this year, or 45.5 per cent of gross domestic product. Heavily indebted Ontario will reach 47.1 per cent of GDP.

The budget and last year’s unexpected pandemic deficit marked the end of five straight budgets with either a balance or surplus in Quebec.

Budget highlights:

Health: Quebec will spend $2.9-billion in the 2021-22 budget year to extend measures to deal with the pandemic. Another $7-billion will be spent over five years to improve services and health care. Health spending will increase 5.8 per cent overall.

Education: The province will increase spending on primary and secondary education by 4.7 per cent. The biggest chunk is $110-million for helping children catch up for missed classes with tutoring, homework assistance, psychological and social worker support.

Infrastructure: Quebec will add $4.5-billion to its 10-year infrastructure spending plan, bringing the plan to $135-billion to be spent on projects including transit and roads through 2031.

Economy: The government is committing $4-billion over five years on growth projects, including $1.30-billion over the two years to bring high-speed internet to rural areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Seniors: The province will spend $400-million per year extra on improving care for seniors, particularly on homecare and improving standards of care in private retirement homes.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies