Quebec’s ‘pandemic budget’ projects $12.3-billion deficit for 2021-22, delays decisions on spending cuts, tax hikes

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, left, and Quebec Premier François Legault each hold a copy of the budget speech, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Premier's office in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government’s pandemic budget sprinkled increased spending on the usual portfolios of health, education and infrastructure on Thursday and avoided any major new plans either to generate new revenue through taxes or to spend it.

Finance Minister Eric Girard and his opposition critics shared one assessment of the budget, each in turn describing it as conservative and cautious, despite a projected deficit of $12.3-billion for 2021-2022 on top of the $15-billion deficit for the fiscal year almost complete. Overall spending is projected to increase 5.9 per cent.

Mr. Girard said he has a four-step plan to balance the province’s books in seven years: First, to get to the end of the pandemic by 2022, then to regain full employment that year. Getting the economy up to full speed will have take precedence before balancing public finances become a top priority, he said.

“If there’s one theme for this budget, it’s this: Everything in its time,” Mr. Girard said. “It’s a pandemic budget. It’s not over. We would all like it to be over, but it’s not.”

The plan has the political benefit for the government of delaying any difficult decisions to cut spending or raise taxes until after the next election scheduled for the fall of 2022.

Mr. Girard projects the pandemic will cost Quebec about $30-billion, including $17-billion in lost revenue from the economic shock and $13-billion in costs such as hiring new care workers in nursing homes, buying equipment and running the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The bulk of Quebec’s deficits over the next seven years will pay for those extra costs. The province will be left with a structural deficit of $6.5-billion built into the budget. Mr. Girard said he hopes the results of ongoing negotiations with the federal government will help fill that deficit with transfers for health and childcare, along with economic growth and spending restraint.

“From the signals we’ve received, I would be surprised if the federal budget has $6-billion in it for us,” Mr. Girard said.

The budget has no major tax increases or decreases.

“Quebeckers already pay enough taxes,” the finance minister said.

Opposition critics said the budget missed an opportunity for bold measures to move Quebec into a new era.

While the budget spreads spending across many portfolios, Quebec Liberal Finance critic André Fortin pointed out its ambitions for economic development concentrate on bricks, mortar and wires.

“All we see in here are traditional areas of relaunch. Construction, infrastructure, IT, all areas where men traditionally work, when everyone knows the pandemic had the greatest impact on women,” Mr. Fortin said.

“This really wasn’t the time to be parsimonious, to pinch pennies,” Mr. Fortin added.

Manon Massé, the co-spokesperson of the left-wing Québec Solidaire party, said the financial plan reads like an old-fashioned budget that might have been pulled from another era.

“After the year we’ve had, and the suffering Quebeckers have lived, they should have expected something more ambitious than this,” she said.

Quebec’s net debt will reach $213-billion this year, or 45.5 per cent of gross domestic product. Heavily indebted Ontario will reach 47.1 per cent of GDP.

The budget and last year’s unexpected pandemic deficit marked the end of five straight budgets with either a balance or surplus in Quebec.

Budget highlights:

Health: Quebec will spend $2.9-billion in the 2021-22 budget year to extend measures to deal with the pandemic. Another $7-billion will be spent over five years to improve services and health care. Health spending will increase 5.8 per cent overall.

Education: The province will increase spending on primary and secondary education by 4.7 per cent. The biggest chunk is $110-million for helping children catch up for missed classes with tutoring, homework assistance, psychological and social worker support.

Infrastructure: Quebec will add $4.5-billion to its 10-year infrastructure spending plan, bringing the plan to $135-billion to be spent on projects including transit and roads through 2031.

Economy: The government is committing $4-billion over five years on growth projects, including $1.30-billion over the two years to bring high-speed internet to rural areas.

Seniors: The province will spend $400-million per year extra on improving care for seniors, particularly on homecare and improving standards of care in private retirement homes.

