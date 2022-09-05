Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade speaks at a campaign event at a daycare in Gatineau, Que., during the 2022 Quebec general election, on Sept. 2.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is heading east to Trois-Rivieres, one day after her party unveiled its costed platform.

Anglade on Sunday revealed a plan that includes $41 billion in spending over the next five years, funded in part by new taxes on the wealthy, on vacant buildings and on web giants.

Her party plans to run annual deficits averaging $5 billion, which Anglade said is necessary to help Quebecers cope with inflation and the rising cost of living.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is heading west to Gatineau, where he’ll visit ridings held by both his own party and the rival Liberals.

Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is starting his day in Longueuil, where he’s promising to announce his party’s plan to alleviate the housing crisis, while Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will make an immigration announcement in the Quebec City region before heading to Riviere-du-Loup.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.