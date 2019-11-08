 Skip to main content

Canada

Quebec’s police watchdog investigating after man dies in head-on collision in the Laurentians

PREVOST, Que.
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating a head-on collision between two vehicles in the Laurentians that left one man dead.

The crash occurred as police chased a vehicle that was driving against traffic on Highway 117 in Prevost, north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police received the call about the 26-year-old driver just before midnight Thursday.

According to the watchdog, the chase lasted for a minute before the driver slammed into another vehicle.

The suspect was transported to hospital where he died later Friday, while the driver of the other car sustained injuries but is considered to be out of danger.

The watchdog, known as the BEI, has called on Montreal police to act in a supporting role in its investigation.

