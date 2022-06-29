Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after two men died in a car chase that ended in a collision with a moped northeast of Montreal.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says in a statement that Quebec provincial police officers noticed two loud vehicles at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, near Joliette.

It says officers tried to stop one of the cars, which had a false licence plate, but the driver rapidly drove off before hitting a moped.

The drivers of the vehicle and of the moped both suffered serious injuries and later died.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

The watchdog agency says it has assigned five investigators to the case, who will be supported by Montreal police.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

