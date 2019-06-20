 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec’s top court rules for Newfoundland in Churchill Falls dispute with Hydro-Quebec

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador has achieved a rare win in its long-standing battle with Hydro-Quebec over a 50-year-old agreement on sales of Churchill Falls power.

The Quebec Court of Appeal says in a ruling that Churchill Falls Corp. Ltd. – a subsidiary of Newfoundland’s Crown corporation overseeing hydroelectricity – has the right to sell energy produced above a certain threshold.

Hydro-Quebec utility retains the right to sell Churchill Falls energy up to a monthly cap.

The decision is the latest round in a battle that reached the Supreme Court of Canada, which ruled last year that Hydro-Quebec had no obligation to modify its 1969 deal with the Atlantic province.

Under the agreement, which is valid until 2041, Hydro-Quebec can purchase the majority of electricity from the central Labrador facility. The utility had argued successfully the deal was valid because it had assumed all the costs and risks that came with the project when the contract was signed.

Thursday’s decision concerns how a contract that has been highly profitable for Hydro-Quebec should be interpreted since September 2016, rather than whether it should be renegotiated.

