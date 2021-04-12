 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec’s top court rules man’s sentence for domestic violence not tough enough

Sean FineJustice Writer
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A person holds a placard during a protest against domestic violence, after several women in Quebec were killed in recent weeks, in Montreal on April 2, 2021.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Strong sentences are needed to deter intimate-partner violence, even when an offender shows signs of being rehabilitated, Quebec’s top court says.

In a case involving a man who broke the nose of a woman he had been seeing, and who threatened to kill her, the Quebec Court of Appeal became the latest appellate court to tell trial judges they are not being tough enough on domestic assault.

Quebec Court Justice Joëlle Roy had given Patrick Davidson of Montreal one year in jail and two years probation for his March, 2017, attack. The appeal court said it should have been two years less a day, with three years probation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even when an accused shows encouraging signs of rehabilitation, the objective of rehabilitation should not take precedence over the objectives of deterrence and denunciation in matters of domestic violence,” Justice Stephen Hamilton wrote in a ruling released this month, supported by Justice Allan Hilton and Justice Marie-Josée Hogue.

Most provinces have had similar rulings in the 25 years since the federal government changed sentencing law to require judges to treat violence against an intimate partner as an aggravating factor, according to Isabel Grant, who teaches at the University of British Columbia’s Allard School of Law. (Prof. Grant studied 82 appellate rulings on this issue between 1996 and 2016.)

Women’s shelters report domestic violence is spiking during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Quebec, there were eight killings of intimate partners reported in an eight-week period this winter and early spring. Over all, the Canadian government cites a 20- to 30-per-cent increase in demand for shelter services.

In Nova Scotia, a man drunkenly beat his spouse with a clothes iron and a wine bottle. He was sentenced to two years of house arrest. The province’s appeal court replaced the sentence with 22 months in jail. In 11 cases, appeal courts replaced non-custodial sentences with jail terms, Prof. Grant found.

In an Alberta case, a masked man hid in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and attacked her from behind. At trial, he received a sentence of two years house arrest. The Alberta Court of Appeal replaced that in 2005 with a sentence of 18 months in jail.

“Appellate courts continue to tell trial judges that deterrence and denunciation should prevail in these cases but we have yet to see trial judges consistently follow that direction,” Prof. Grant said in an e-mail.

Mr. Davidson was intoxicated and seeking to recover money he had lent to the son of a woman he had been seeing. When she went outside her home on a March night in 2017 to give him the money, he grabbed her keychain and entered her apartment against her wishes, the appeal court said in its ruling.

Story continues below advertisement

He then “hit her in the face, pushed her into the wall and held her against the couch while twisting her arm. He threatened to kill her if she called the police.” She suffered a broken nose and head trauma. He pleaded guilty to breaking, entering and committing assault, and uttering death threats. The Crown asked for a 30-month sentence; the defence proposed 12 months.

There are two kinds of deterrence in sentencing: deterrence aimed at the offender (called specific deterrence) and deterrence aimed at society (general deterrence).

Justice Roy dismissed general deterrence as a “vague” principle. She was more concerned with deterring Mr. Davidson himself. In Justice Roy’s view, he was partly rehabilitated. He had been sober for two years and completed 15 sessions at the McGill Domestic Violence Clinic. He had also obtained a diploma in nursing. He had not worked in recent years, and was not working despite his diploma. She concluded he had adopted a way of life that would help him avoid a recurrence.

But the appeal court said Justice Roy gave Mr. Davidson too much credit for an incomplete rehabilitation, a guilty plea, apology to the victim and expressions of remorse, and had not looked closely enough at the aggravating factors – the invasion of the woman’s home, the victimizing of an intimate partner and a criminal record of violence.

Even so, as he had already served his sentence – he was released after four months – and in the 18 months since then had become employed in the health care sector during the pandemic, it declined to order him back to jail. (Mr. Davidson also spent six months in a closed treatment facility before being sentenced.)

Manon Monastesse, the executive director of the Quebec federation of women’s shelters, was critical of the appeal court’s decision not to send Mr. Davidson back to jail, at least on weekends. And she would like to see more consistency from the trial judges.

Story continues below advertisement

She said in an interview that the courts should treat domestic violence more like drunk driving. “When the police arrest someone, it’s not, ‘did you lose your job, oh, you had a divorce, I’m so sorry.’ There’s nothing somebody can say that will prevent them from getting fees and having their driver’s licence taken away. So why in domestic violence do we take into account all those kinds of things?”

McGill University law professor Marie Manikis offered a different viewpoint: Long sentences meant to deter others can harm an individual’s rehabilitation, and there is a lack of evidence that general deterrence works.

“It is quite clear from the facts of this case that the initial sentence coupled with this respondent’s rehabilitative efforts have gone a much longer way towards” achieving longer-term goals of public safety and the reintegration of an offender, she said in an e-mail.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies