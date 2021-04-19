 Skip to main content
Manitobans aged 40 and older now eligible to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

WINNIPEG and MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A health worker prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, on March 24, 2021.

Manitobans 40 and over are now able to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Manitoba government has lowered the minimum age eligibility effective immediately, following similar moves by Ontario and Alberta on the weekend.

Until now, the AstraZeneca vaccine in Manitoba was only available to those 65 and over, and to people between 55 and 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

Health Canada has approved the vaccine for people under 55, but the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended the shot only be offered to those 55 and older due to a slightly elevated risk of an extremely rare blood clot disorder.

There have been two cases of blood clots in Canada out of the more than 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca administered so far.

In Manitoba, the AstraZeneca doses are being distributed through medical clinics and pharmacies.

Earlier, Quebec’s director of public health said the province will lower the age of eligibility for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

Dr. Horacio Arruda told reporters Monday a recommendation from the province’s immunization committee is expected in the coming hours and could be put into effect later this week.

“From what we suspect, there’s going to be a lowering of age like other provinces, but is it going to be 50, 45, 40? I cannot tell you before I receive the advice,” Arruda said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79 at walk-in clinics and by appointment.

Quebec suspended use of that vaccine for those younger than 55 over concerns about rare blood clots in a small number of recipients, but Health Canada has since said the vaccine is safe. On Sunday, Ontario announced it was expanding access to those 40 and older.

Arruda made the comments today after receiving a first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy in St-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal.

Meanwhile, new restrictions between Ontario and Quebec went into effect today, limiting travel between the provinces in order to reduce the spread of virus variants of concern.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more doses of COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon from Pfizer-BioNTech. He says the federal government will deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help Ontario with their mobile vaccination teams. The Canadian Press

