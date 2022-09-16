The coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state as members of the public file past in Westminster Hall, ahead of her funeral on Monday, September 16.Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Sept. 19, eleven days after her death on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

What time is the Queen’s funeral?

Proceedings will begin at 10:35 a.m. local time (5:35 a.m. ET) when the Queen’s coffin will be carried by carriage from Westminster Hall – where it has been lying in state for the past four days – to Westminster Abbey. The state funeral will begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) at Westminster Abbey in London. After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage. From London, the coffin will be driven to Windsor for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle, which will begin at approx. 4 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET). The Queen’s final resting place will be at the George VI Memorial Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

Where can I watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on TV or online?

The state funeral and committal service will be televised by a number of networks, including BBC, CNN, and CBC. Online, Sky News will be streaming the service on YouTube, as will CBC and CTV. A memorial parade and commemorative ceremony will take place in Ottawa on Monday at 10:10 a.m. ET, which will also be televised by multiple Canadian networks. The Globe and Mail will cover the Queen’s funeral and live events happening throughout the day, including a livestream and special coverage from reporters on-the-ground in London and Ottawa.

Who will be at the funeral?

More than 2,000 guests are expected to attend, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, other heads of states, foreign royals and the Royal Family.