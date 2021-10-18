 Skip to main content
Queen’s University taking action against students after misogynistic signs over party weekend

KINGSTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Queen's University signage is seen in Kingston, Ont., Aug. 14, 2020.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

A university in southeastern Ontario says it’s taking action against those who displayed misogynistic signs at unsanctioned student parties over the weekend.

Queen’s University says in a statement today that the signs were hung in front of a number of houses on Saturday and the occupants of those homes were told the school would take action under the Student Code of Conduct.

Patrick Deane, the principal and vice-chancellor for the school in Kingston, Ont., says there’s no excuse for acts of sexual harassment or violence, or sexist behaviour of any kind.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the signs that appeared on Saturday “poison the quality” of the university environment by unwantedly sexualizing campus life.

Deane says such signs also cause the threat of sexual violence “to hang over the heads of women and those vulnerable to harassment and assault in our community.”

Police in Kingston say they made several arrests during what they called an “aggravated nuisance party” over the weekend.

The partying took place on homecoming weekend, even though the university opted against holding traditional in-person homecoming events for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

