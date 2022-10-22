Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says her party's platform will be released in stages, beginning in the coming days.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Affordability, health care and the economy will anchor the New Democratic Party’s campaign strategy to defeat the governing United Conservatives, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Saturday at the party’s last convention before the general election.

Ms. Notley outlined a broad economic plan that would include investments in greener sources of energy and the agriculture and technology industries. She said a New Democratic government would also introduce a rate cap on utility bills, freeze auto insurance rates and remove the provincial fuel tax until inflation is under control.

It was something of an unofficial campaign launch, Ms. Notley acknowledged, and said the platform will be released in stages, beginning in the coming days. While the NDP event takes place in Calgary, the rival UCP is hosting its annual general meeting in Edmonton, where newly elected Premier Danielle Smith will also deliver a speech.

Ms. Notley said the UCP has created chaos in the health system and made it more different for families and the most vulnerable to afford the cost of living, pointing to the government’s decision not to index Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped and to limit coverage for the Alberta Seniors Drug Benefit Program.

“We’re offering Albertans the alternative, a stable, responsible government focused on the real needs of Alberta families,” she said. “Families will not have to struggle to keep the car on the road, a roof overhead, the lights on and food on the table.”

A key issue for both parities will be Alberta’s health care system, which has been under intense pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. Long wait times, overwhelmed workers and a staffing crisis are issues both leaders have promised to address, though in different ways.

Ms. Smith said she will hire a new chief executive officer for Alberta Health Services and replace its entire board with an interim health commissioner. She also wants to decentralize control of health care delivery, though details are vague on what this means for the structure of the single health authority.

Ms. Notley hinted in her Saturday speech at greater investments in primary care and said the party’s main focus would be to repair the public health system, in addition to launching the “largest health care work force recruitments campaign” in Alberta’s history. She did not provide specifics.

On attracting and retaining talent in Alberta, the NDP Leader said education would be the catalyst for a resilient economy, and mentioned building more public schools in growing neighbourhoods across the province. She said New Democrats would also create a “modern, inclusive” curriculum that would include teachings on residential schools, racism, human rights and reconciliation.

Ms. Notley said the election campaign will not focus on attacking the opposition party and its leader but on NDP policies. She recognized the party has had its challenges in being viewed as economically minded, and said it “didn’t get it all right” on the energy file when it was in power, specifically in engaging rural Albertans on carbon pricing.

“I get that and I take responsibility for that, but I will not be deterred from this work. An Alberta NDP government will be committed to reducing carbon emissions,” she said. “We know the scale of the problem. We know the urgency of the need to act and we will be global leaders in the worldwide response to climate change.”

There are still months left before the general election, but Notley said she is optimistic, considering the weekend convention is the largest in NDP history and volunteers and fundraising are tracking high.

“We have the money and the momentum. We have the people and the plan,” said Ms. Notley to applause during her speech. “We are ready to win.”