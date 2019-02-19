Rail cars involved in Manitoba derailment were upgraded models with improved safety features, investigators say

Federal investigators say CN rail cars that spilled crude after derailing on farm land in western Manitoba were upgraded tankers.
The Transportation Safety Board says 37 of 110 cars went off the tracks early Saturday near St. Lazare.
The board says the derailed tankers are all Class 117R cars – an upgraded version considered to have improved safety features over the cars that were involved in the 2013 fatal explosion and fire in Lac Megantic, Que.
There was no fire or injuries in the weekend derailment and the board says most of the crude has been contained near the tracks.
The board says it is still working to determine how much oil spilled and how many of the rail cars were breached.
Investigators will also review how well the upgraded tanker cars performed in the derailment.
The TSB says the Canadian National train was rolling east at around 79 km/h when it experienced a train-initiated emergency brake application.
