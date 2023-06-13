Open this photo in gallery: Flames reach upwards along the edge of a wildfire as seen from a Canadian Forces helicopter surveying the area near Mistissini, Que. on June 12.CANADIAN FORCES/Reuters

Heavy rainfall and gusting winds have been in the forecast this week for several provinces dealing with significant wildfires, including Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec, bringing fresh hope to evacuees that they might soon be able to return home.

Nearly 450 wildfires were burning from coast to coast on Tuesday, just over half of which are considered out of control. The blazes this spring have forced the evacuation of thousands and closed significant transportation routes, but the changing weather and continuing firefighting efforts point to progress in parts of the country.

In Alberta, much-needed rain drenched the province on Tuesday afternoon with a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the northern part of the province, where some of the most intense fires have been burning.

Environment Canada said conditions were favourable for “dangerous thunderstorms” that produce strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain. There is also the possibility of tornadoes. Winds could reach 30 kilometres an hour, and there’s the potential for up to 30 millimetres of rain.

Fire officials are hoping the weather will help firefighters battle a blaze that’s inching closer to Edson, a small town west of Edmonton, that is under an evacuation order for the second time. The fire, estimated at more than 204,000 hectares in size, was just 1.5 kilometres away from city limits on Tuesday.

Christine Beveridge, the town’s chief administrative officer, said thick smoke is lingering in the area and fire crews are working around the clock to prevent the burn from spreading. About 8,400 residents have been displaced from their homes, but Ms. Beveridge said forecasted cooler temperatures and precipitation in the coming days could improve the dire situation.

In Quebec, rain could also boost firefighting efforts and provides new hope to more than 7,200 evacuees still waiting to return home. Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel said rain showers and cooler temperatures are moving into the province’s northwest, where powerful forest fires are threatening the towns of Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Normetal.

Back West, Environment Canada said Tuesday that a storm is anticipated to move into Northeast B.C., where provincial officials say the wildfire situation is “volatile and rapidly evolving.”

The agency said 25 millimetres of rain could dump over the parched Peace River region with thunderstorms in the forecast, followed by wind gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres an hour. A large part of southeastern B.C. was also under thunderstorm watch, with a wind warning in effect for the west side of Vancouver Island and special weather statements for most other central and southern regions.

A third of B.C.’s 75 active fires are not responding to fire suppression efforts, but its longest east-west road on Vancouver Island is expected to tentatively reopen next Friday after a smaller but significant fire led to its closure, said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming on Tuesday.

Highway 4, the main route from Port Alberni to Vancouver Island’s West Coast, including Tofino, was closed a week ago because of the Cameron Bluffs wildfire, now classified as “being held.” When it is reopened, much of the highway will be single-lane traffic with significant delays, according to the ministry.

But Mr. Fleming said it might not fully be opened until mid-July.

Concerns remain for the tourism industry on the West Coast of Vancouver Island, and Mr. Fleming said that, while they have spoken to the federal government about subsidies for business owners affected by the road closure, there are no definitive plans to cover inevitable losses. He said the province is “anxious to get the road reopened as soon as possible.”

The main concerns are trees and rocks falling onto the highway from steep slopes, said Janelle Staite, deputy regional director for the South Coast Region, but added that none have, so far, cracked the road. She said the province is waiting for clearance from the provincial wildfire service to allow its assessment crew onto the “challenging topography” to identify hazards. Plans have also been made to erect large metal nets to prevent rocks from falling.

Heavy rainfall expected to hit the Island this weekend is not a landslide threat because of its rocky terrain, but there are concerns that rocks and trees will be eroded. The Donnie Creek wildfire in Northeastern B.C. is also threatening the closure of Highway 97, roaring just two kilometres from the road. That fire is nearly 466,000 hectares in size and is one of the largest recorded in the province’s history.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia firefighters are surveying potential hot sports that could reignite a massive blaze in Shelburne County where a fire is no longer growing, but still classified as out of control. Helicopters filed with fire personnel are flying over the area in the coming days and will send back records of high heat areas from their sensors.

There are also teams on the ground to examine the area, kicking over rock and examining tree stumps. The work in tedious, said spokesperson Dave Steeves, but crucial to stifling embers that could boost the fire threatening southern Nova Scotia.

With reports from The Canadian Press