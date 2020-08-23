Rally, barbecue set in Brampton for two Black men killed by police

The families of two Black men killed by police west of Toronto are set to hold a rally and barbecue in their honour today.

The event to remember the lives of D’Andre Campbell and Jamal Francique will be held at a park in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police officers shot and killed both men in separate incidents this year.

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, continues to examine both deaths.

The Campbells say 26-year-old D’Andre called 911 on himself on April 6, but they do not know why. He lived with schizophrenia, and the family says he was not a danger to anyone that day.

Francique’s family says the 28-year-old lived with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was unarmed when he was shot in the back of the head on Jan. 7.

