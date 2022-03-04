Independent member Randy Hillier.The Canadian Press

Independent member Randy Hillier, who represents Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, won’t seek re-election in June.

Hillier was elected four times as a Progressive Conservative, but was kicked out of the caucus before the pandemic by Premier Doug Ford.

He has been effectively barred from the chamber after members unanimously condemned his statements and behaviour.

During the pandemic, Hillier has frequently posted COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories, has been ticketed for allegedly breaking public health rules, and has more recently supported and attended the Ottawa occupation by anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

