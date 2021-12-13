With COVID-19 cases rising in many provinces, more Canadians are seeing rapid antigen tests as a way to protect their friends and family as we head into the holiday season. Some provinces are distributing rapid tests free to the general public, but in most provinces, you’ll have to pay for them at pharmacies or purchase them online through sites like Rapid Test & Trace and The Canadian Shield, as recently recommended by health expert Sabina Vohra-Miller on Twitter.

Here’s everything you need to know about rapid tests, and where to get your hands on them across the country.

What is a rapid antigen test?

There are two main types of COVID-19 tests: the PCR test and the rapid antigen test.

The PCR, or polymerase chain reaction test, is a lab-based method that uses a deep nasal swab to determine if the coronavirus is present. It’s considered the “gold standard” of COVID-19 tests, providing accurate results about 98 per cent of the time. However, getting results back usually takes about 24 hours and the test must be performed by trained technicians.

In contrast, the rapid antigen test can provide results within 15 minutes. The device used for testing is relatively easy to use but provides less-accurate results. Getting accurate results depends on a number of factors; but the rapid tests provide a correct result between 50 to 95 per cent of the time. The variability in accuracy means individuals can test negative while being actively infected.

How accurate are rapid tests?

Rapid tests have an accuracy rate from 50 to 95 per cent. Tests are usually more accurate in people who have symptoms, since a fairly high concentration of the virus is needed to produce a positive finding with the antigen test. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, or you have been exposed to an infected person, you should get a more reliable PCR test to confirm a diagnosis.

Which rapid tests are approved for use in Canada?

Canada has approved nearly 100 types of rapid antigen tests and PCR tests. The full list of authorized tests are on the federal government website and is updated daily.

How many rapid tests has Canada purchased so far?

Canada has purchased more than 94 million units of rapid tests, including those from Abbott Panbio, Abbott ID Now, BD Veritor, Quidel Sofia, BTNX, Roche, Quidel QuickVue and Lucira.

According to CTV, 86 million of those tests have been sent to provinces and territories. On Dec. 10, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government would be purchasing another 35 million tests and distribute them across the country this month.

Is rapid antigen COVID-19 testing free in Canada?

The federal government, some provincial and territorial governments, and distribution partners, such as pharmacies, chambers of commerce and the Canadian Red Cross, are providing free rapid tests to companies for workplace screening.

Companies with more than 200 or more employees are being given priority for tests, but organizations of all sizes can request tests. Companies can request free rapid tests through the federal government’s website. Small- to medium-sized companies in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario can access free rapid tests through participating pharmacies.

For individuals who are looking for tests, Canada has a patchwork system of free and paid tests – where you fall on that depends on your home province.

How (and where) can you get access to a rapid test?

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan offer rapid testing kits free to the public without symptoms, but access in other provinces varies.

As of Dec. 8, Ontario says it has distributed 34 million rapid tests for certain situations including essential workplaces, hospitals, long-term care homes and child-care centres. The government has pledged another 11 million for schools. The government plans to distribute more rapid tests for asymptomatic people at pop-up centres in malls and transit hubs. Anyone who has not received a test through those channels needs to pay for them online or through a drugstore where the cost is about $40 a test.

Rapid antigen tests are not available in stores in British Columbia, and have only been distributed by the province in some select environments, such as long-term care facilities.

In Alberta, employers and service providers can apply to receive free rapid tests to use in their workplaces, prioritizing businesses that work with vulnerable populations, in high-risk settings, offer essential services and sectors that support reopening of economic and social activities. The province has also distributed tests to parents in schools where there have been outbreaks. Anyone who has not received a test through these channels can get a test at pharmacies including Shoppers Drug Mart.

Last week, Quebec requested 10 million rapid tests from Ottawa. The province’s Health Minister indicated that if there are enough tests available after priority groups are served, the remainder will be available for the general public free. The province has provided more than 1.5 million tests to parents with children in daycare.

In Manitoba, teachers, educational support staff, and individuals who work in licensed child-care centres and nursery schools are able to get a rapid test at Fast Pass sites, which are testing locations specifically for these essential workers. Individuals can also pay for a rapid test at pharmacies across the province.

On Prince Edward Island, rapid antigen tests are available for those who are not fully vaccinated and work in long-term or community care, front-line public service workers, and for children who either have mild symptoms or who do not have symptoms but have travelled off the Island.

This year, Newfoundland and Labrador had pop-up rapid antigen testing clinics for asymptomatic people. The provincial government recommends that individuals book COVID-19 tests through the province’s website, but individuals can pay for a rapid test at some pharmacies, as well as other health care service providers. The costs range from $60 to $70, plus an administrative fee and HST.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.