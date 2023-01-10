Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. looks to pass the ball away from Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on Nov. 12, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind. Porter will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after undergoing surgery on his left foot.Marc Lebryk/The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot.

Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes.

Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season.

He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by personal reasons.

He made his debut Nov. 2 against San Antonio, and shortly was out again after sustaining a dislocated toe on Nov. 14. in a win over Detroit.

The Raptors said successful surgery on his foot was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Green Bay, Wis.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Porter had hoped to avoid surgery, but a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health.