Open this photo in gallery: Masai Ujiri, Dan Levy, and Kent Monkman are among 85 Canadians recently appointed to the Order of Canada.Anthony Gebrehiwot; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail/Anthony Gebrehiwot; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Toronto Raptors president Masai Michael Ujiri and Schitt’s Creek star Daniel Levy have been appointed to the Order of Canada, along with a long list of advocates, academics and artists.

Governor-General Mary Simon announced the latest inductees on Friday, honouring the achievements and contributions of 85 Canadians.

Mr. Ujiri has been invested as an officer of the order for his work on the basketball court and efforts to increase access to the sport in Africa, while Mr. Levy has been named a member of the order for advancing Canadian television and advocating for 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

The Order of Canada has three levels of recognition, with companion at the top, followed by officer and then member. The first two levels celebrate achievement and merit to Canada at large, while a member is celebrated for their service to a particular group or field.

Among those honoured with the highest level are former United Steelworkers union worker and president Leo Gerard, for his work in labour advocacy, and former Supreme Court of Canada justice Clément Gascon, for his contributions to law and destigmatizing mental illness.

Health researcher Alan Bernstein was also invested as a companion, a promotion for him from officer, for his work in cancer research, gene therapy and other fields of health.

Other inductees come from a range of fields, including physical and mental-health research, art, music and literature, advocacy, philanthropy and academia. Some people were recognized for their contribution to cancer research, including kinesiologist Kerry S. Courneya of Edmonton for his work in exercise oncology, Joseph L. Pater of Kingston for his contributions to cancer clinical research, and neuroscientist Samuel Weiss of Calgary for research that has led to experimental methods of treating brain cancer.

“Today, we recognize individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to our society. A group of individuals who, through dedication and ajuinnata – perseverance – make our communities and our country better every day,” Ms. Simon said in a statement.

Former Inuk judge James Igloliorte was made an officer for his work in Newfoundland and Labrador, including leading numerous public inquiries, such as one into the efficacy of the province’s search-and-rescue protocols for missing people. Former adviser to then-president Barack Obama, Kathryn Moran, was also made an officer for her contributions to oceans research and climate policy.

Inducted musicians included Thomas Cunningham Wilson of Hamilton, Andy Kim of Toronto and Barbara Assiginaak of Sucker Lake, Ont. Others were recognized for their contribution to the arts, such as Terry Hunter and Savannah Tennessee Elaine Walling for working with residents to bring theatre and art to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, Jayanne English for making astronomy accessible through photography, and master carver and Haida artist Chief 7IDANsuu James Hart for his mentorship and advocacy.

More than 7,800 people have been inducted into the Order of Canada since its creation in 1967.

Companions

Alan Bernstein

Toronto

This is a promotion within the Order.

Clément Gascon

Montreal

Leo Gerard

Sudbury, Ont.

Officers

Johnny N. Adams

Kuujjuaq, Que.

Jeannette Christine Armstrong

Penticton, B.C.

Kerry S. Courneya

Edmonton

Keith Stephen Dobson

Calgary

Irwin Elman

Toronto

Sheree Lynn Fitch

River John, N.S.

Haissam Haddad

Saskatoon

Chief 7IDANsuu James Hart

Old Massett, Haida Gwaii, B.C.

James Igloliorte

St. John’s, N.L.

Michael Norman George James

Edmonton

Andy Kim

Toronto

Will Kymlicka

Kingston

Marc Messier

Montreal

Kent Monkman

Toronto

Kathryn Moran

Victoria

Joseph L. Pater

Kingston

Bruce Poon Tip

Toronto

Richard Keith Reznick

Toronto

Robert James Sharpe

Toronto

Nigel Graham Shrive

Calgary

Masai Michael Ujiri

Toronto

Jeffrey Ian Weitz

Toronto

Members

Lydia Muriel Adams

Glace Bay, N.S., and Caledon East, Ont.

Morag Barbara Arneil.

Vancouver

Barbara Assiginaak

Sucker Lake, Ont.

Savage Bear.

Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Sask.

John William Beaucage

Parry Sound, Ont.

Normand Caissie

Richibucto, N.B.

Sarah Alexandra Carter

Edmonton

Elder Harley Kim Crowshoe

Piikani Nation, Alta.

Rola Dagher

Oakville, Ont.

Wendy Ruth Eisen

Toronto

Jayanne English

Winnipeg

John Fleetham

Vancouver

Robert J. Foster

Toronto

Thomas Fredric Garfat

Rosemère, Que.

Joan Heather Garson

Toronto

Paul Joseph Gauthier

Vancouver

Ronald Gold

Scarborough, Ont.

Gary Daniel Goldberg

Toronto

Charles William Gordon

Ottawa

Mathilde Françoise Gravelle-Bazinet

North Bay, Ont.

Rhoda E. Howard-Hassmann

Hamilton,

Terry Hunter

Vancouver

A. Leona Irons-Cummings

Curve Lake, Ont.

G. Lynn Jones

Halifax

Richard Jean L’Abbé

Ottawa

Richard B. Larson

Toronto and New Haven, Conn.

John Anthony Lederer

Toronto

Beverly Janet Lemire

Edmonton

Daniel Levy

Toronto and Los Angeles

Donald Alexander MacPherson

Vancouver

Jean Eleanor Marmoreo

Toronto

Don McDougall

Stratford, Ont.

Holly Susan McNally

Victoria

Paul McNally

Victoria

Robert Michaud

Quebec City

Robert Edward Mitchell

Westmount, Que.

Peter R. O’Brien

Montreal

Grant Norval Pierce

Winnipeg

Léo-Paul Pinet

Bertrand, N.B.

Evan Price

Québec

Gary Rush Purdy

Hamilton

Jeff Reading

Victoria

Mike H. Shaikh

Calgary

Ann Martin Shaw

Toronto

Peter Showler

Ottawa

Santee Smith Tekaronhiáhkhwa

Ohswé:ken, Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont.

Stephen Stohn

Toronto

Susan Swan

Toronto

Norman Kiyomitsu Takeuchi

Ottawa

Sally Elizabeth Thorne

Vancouver

Mary A. Tidlund

Canmore, Alta.

Gérard Trudeau

Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.

Carole Vivier

Winnipeg

Keith R. Walley

Vancouver

Savannah Tennessee Elaine Walling

Vancouver

Clifford A. Wallis

Calgary

Daniel Marc Weinstock

Montreal

Samuel Weiss

Calgary

Thomas Cunningham Wilson

Hamilton

Michael Wulder

Victoria