Toronto Raptors president Masai Michael Ujiri and Schitt’s Creek star Daniel Levy have been appointed to the Order of Canada, along with a long list of advocates, academics and artists.
Governor-General Mary Simon announced the latest inductees on Friday, honouring the achievements and contributions of 85 Canadians.
Mr. Ujiri has been invested as an officer of the order for his work on the basketball court and efforts to increase access to the sport in Africa, while Mr. Levy has been named a member of the order for advancing Canadian television and advocating for 2SLGBTQI+ communities.
The Order of Canada has three levels of recognition, with companion at the top, followed by officer and then member. The first two levels celebrate achievement and merit to Canada at large, while a member is celebrated for their service to a particular group or field.
Among those honoured with the highest level are former United Steelworkers union worker and president Leo Gerard, for his work in labour advocacy, and former Supreme Court of Canada justice Clément Gascon, for his contributions to law and destigmatizing mental illness.
Health researcher Alan Bernstein was also invested as a companion, a promotion for him from officer, for his work in cancer research, gene therapy and other fields of health.
Other inductees come from a range of fields, including physical and mental-health research, art, music and literature, advocacy, philanthropy and academia. Some people were recognized for their contribution to cancer research, including kinesiologist Kerry S. Courneya of Edmonton for his work in exercise oncology, Joseph L. Pater of Kingston for his contributions to cancer clinical research, and neuroscientist Samuel Weiss of Calgary for research that has led to experimental methods of treating brain cancer.
“Today, we recognize individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to our society. A group of individuals who, through dedication and ajuinnata – perseverance – make our communities and our country better every day,” Ms. Simon said in a statement.
Former Inuk judge James Igloliorte was made an officer for his work in Newfoundland and Labrador, including leading numerous public inquiries, such as one into the efficacy of the province’s search-and-rescue protocols for missing people. Former adviser to then-president Barack Obama, Kathryn Moran, was also made an officer for her contributions to oceans research and climate policy.
Inducted musicians included Thomas Cunningham Wilson of Hamilton, Andy Kim of Toronto and Barbara Assiginaak of Sucker Lake, Ont. Others were recognized for their contribution to the arts, such as Terry Hunter and Savannah Tennessee Elaine Walling for working with residents to bring theatre and art to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, Jayanne English for making astronomy accessible through photography, and master carver and Haida artist Chief 7IDANsuu James Hart for his mentorship and advocacy.
More than 7,800 people have been inducted into the Order of Canada since its creation in 1967.
Companions
Alan Bernstein
Toronto
This is a promotion within the Order.
Clément Gascon
Montreal
Leo Gerard
Sudbury, Ont.
Officers
Johnny N. Adams
Kuujjuaq, Que.
Jeannette Christine Armstrong
Penticton, B.C.
Kerry S. Courneya
Edmonton
Keith Stephen Dobson
Calgary
Irwin Elman
Toronto
Sheree Lynn Fitch
River John, N.S.
Haissam Haddad
Saskatoon
Chief 7IDANsuu James Hart
Old Massett, Haida Gwaii, B.C.
James Igloliorte
St. John’s, N.L.
Michael Norman George James
Edmonton
Andy Kim
Toronto
Will Kymlicka
Kingston
Marc Messier
Montreal
Kent Monkman
Toronto
Kathryn Moran
Victoria
Joseph L. Pater
Kingston
Bruce Poon Tip
Toronto
Richard Keith Reznick
Toronto
Robert James Sharpe
Toronto
Nigel Graham Shrive
Calgary
Masai Michael Ujiri
Toronto
Jeffrey Ian Weitz
Toronto
Members
Lydia Muriel Adams
Glace Bay, N.S., and Caledon East, Ont.
Morag Barbara Arneil.
Vancouver
Barbara Assiginaak
Sucker Lake, Ont.
Savage Bear.
Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Sask.
John William Beaucage
Parry Sound, Ont.
Normand Caissie
Richibucto, N.B.
Sarah Alexandra Carter
Edmonton
Elder Harley Kim Crowshoe
Piikani Nation, Alta.
Rola Dagher
Oakville, Ont.
Wendy Ruth Eisen
Toronto
Jayanne English
Winnipeg
John Fleetham
Vancouver
Robert J. Foster
Toronto
Thomas Fredric Garfat
Rosemère, Que.
Joan Heather Garson
Toronto
Paul Joseph Gauthier
Vancouver
Ronald Gold
Scarborough, Ont.
Gary Daniel Goldberg
Toronto
Charles William Gordon
Ottawa
Mathilde Françoise Gravelle-Bazinet
North Bay, Ont.
Rhoda E. Howard-Hassmann
Hamilton,
Terry Hunter
Vancouver
A. Leona Irons-Cummings
Curve Lake, Ont.
G. Lynn Jones
Halifax
Richard Jean L’Abbé
Ottawa
Richard B. Larson
Toronto and New Haven, Conn.
John Anthony Lederer
Toronto
Beverly Janet Lemire
Edmonton
Daniel Levy
Toronto and Los Angeles
Donald Alexander MacPherson
Vancouver
Jean Eleanor Marmoreo
Toronto
Don McDougall
Stratford, Ont.
Holly Susan McNally
Victoria
Paul McNally
Victoria
Robert Michaud
Quebec City
Robert Edward Mitchell
Westmount, Que.
Peter R. O’Brien
Montreal
Grant Norval Pierce
Winnipeg
Léo-Paul Pinet
Bertrand, N.B.
Evan Price
Québec
Gary Rush Purdy
Hamilton
Jeff Reading
Victoria
Mike H. Shaikh
Calgary
Ann Martin Shaw
Toronto
Peter Showler
Ottawa
Santee Smith Tekaronhiáhkhwa
Ohswé:ken, Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont.
Stephen Stohn
Toronto
Susan Swan
Toronto
Norman Kiyomitsu Takeuchi
Ottawa
Sally Elizabeth Thorne
Vancouver
Mary A. Tidlund
Canmore, Alta.
Gérard Trudeau
Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.
Carole Vivier
Winnipeg
Keith R. Walley
Vancouver
Savannah Tennessee Elaine Walling
Vancouver
Clifford A. Wallis
Calgary
Daniel Marc Weinstock
Montreal
Samuel Weiss
Calgary
Thomas Cunningham Wilson
Hamilton
Michael Wulder
Victoria