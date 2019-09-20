 Skip to main content

Canada Rare birds, including brown pelican, attract admirers in wake of hurricane Dorian

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Rare birds, including brown pelican, attract admirers in wake of hurricane Dorian

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In the wake of post-tropical storm Dorian bird watchers have been posting hundreds of photos of rarely spotted birds that have blown onto East Coast shores like this brown pelican.

Steven McGrath/The Canadian Press

Birdwatchers in Atlantic Canada have been sharing hundreds of photographs of rarely seen birds that blew onto East Coast shores during post-tropical storm Dorian.

A brown pelican in Glace Bay, along Cape Breton’s east coast, is among the rarest, and has yielded numerous images as it preens and walks along a local wharf.

Photographer Steven McGrath, a member of the Nova Scotia Bird Society, says in the days following the storm he spotted a number of species he’d never seen before.

Story continues below advertisement

He took photos of the pelican in numerous poses, as well as photos of a Caspian tern with a coral red beak striding on a beach.

Other birdwatchers have noted sandwich terns, royal terns, roseate terns and black skinners.

McGrath describes seeing the brown pelican as an “amazing experience,” adding that he is unaware of previous sightings of the species in Cape Breton.

“A lot of these birds would not normally come this far north and to get so many all in one spot and at one time is a kind of birder’s paradise,” he said.

The Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forests received reports of the pelican after the storm, and spokeswoman Lisa Jarrett said in an e-mail that staff completed a site visit and the bird appeared to be in good health.

The department says that storm events such as Dorian can often push birds off course and into the region.

However, Jarrett says the department is asking the public to avoid crowding the bird as contact with humans “can be stressful for the animals.”

Story continues below advertisement

McGrath says while he’s enjoyed the opportunity to photograph the birds, he’s aware that in some regions the numbers of birds blown onshore was very large and worrying.

“The magnitude was the largest I ever recall of seeing misplaced birds in one storm, and I find that concerning, for sure,” he said.

Earlier this year, large crowds gathered in Brookfield, N.S., to observe a glossy ibis, a wading bird that feeds on larval insects, as it hunted on the wetlands.

David Currie, the president of the Nova Scotia Bird Society, has said there is a growing number of nomadic species being documented outside their usual range by birdwatchers, though he cautions these are anecdotal observations.

He said in an interview that birds can become disoriented and lose their way after storms.

When strong storms hit the northeast of Canada and the United States, Nova Scotia becomes a final refuge for some species, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Blair Greenan, a federal oceanographer who oversaw portions of a recent national report on climate change, has noted there is a slight northward shift in storm tracks being observed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter