 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Rare blood clots may be linked to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, but benefits still outweigh risks: Health Canada

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at University Pharmacy in Vancouver on April 1, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Health Canada says a new and extremely rare blood clotting syndrome may be linked to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine but the benefits of the vaccine still far outweigh the risks.

The conclusions come after the department’s drug regulatory experts completed a review of safety data, and are in line with those issued in Europe and the United Kingdom last week.

The decision comes the day after Canada reported its first-ever case of a blood clot in a patient who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

The syndrome, now known as VIPIT, occurs when the body’s immune system begins to attack blood platelets, leading to clots.

Scientists now know what is happening but they haven’t yet been able to explain how the vaccine may be causing it.

Health Canada says there is no evidence showing certain people are more at risk than others and the vaccine will remain authorized for all adults in Canada.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is reviewing this information and will decide if it needs to change its recommendation that the vaccine not be used on anyone under the age of 55.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford received his first dose of the COVID-19 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at an Etobicoke pharmacy Friday. The premier says he wanted to take the shot in front of media to help encourage people to get the vaccine. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies