RCMP arrest five more people at anti-logging protest on southern Vancouver Island

LAKE COWICHAN, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Remote forest areas of southern Vancouver Island were the scene of more arrests as police continue to enforce a British Columbia Supreme Court injunction against anti-logging protesters camped in the wilderness.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau says in a news release that five people were arrested Wednesday, bringing the total number who have been arrested to 12 since Tuesday.

He says four were arrested for breaching the injunction order and a fifth person was arrested for obstruction after allegedly failing to abide by the lawful direction of police.

Manseau says two people who locked themselves to a bridge in the area would be arrested once they are removed.

Of the dozen arrests, Manseau says nine have been for breaching the injunction and three for obstruction.

Dozens of Mounties have converged on camps along remote logging roads south of Lake Cowichan to enforce the civil injunction to allow Teal-Jones Cedar to start logging activities.

Protesters have been camping and staging blockades in forest areas between Port Renfrew and Lake Cowichan in a bid to stop logging in the region, which they say is home to the last unprotected, intact old-growth forest valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

