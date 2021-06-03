 Skip to main content
RCMP arrest seven, bringing total to 158 so far at B.C. protests against old-growth logging

LAKE COWICHAN, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A total of 158 people have now been arrested since RCMP began enforcing a British Columbia court injunction ordering the removal of blockades aimed at preventing old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.

The Mounties say seven people were arrested Wednesday for breaching the injunction after officers found a large group blocking both directions of a forestry road in the Braden Creek area near Port Renfrew.

The injunction is to allow workers with the Teal-Jones Group to resume logging in that area and in the Fairy Creek watershed to the south.

Fairy Creek blockade 2021: What you need to know about the anti-logging protest in B.C.

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C.

They say Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Teal-Jones has said it plans to harvest about 20 hectares at the north ridge of the 1,200-hectare watershed out of 200 available for harvest.

