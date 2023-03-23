The RCMP say they arrested a man in Montreal today on terrorism allegations after receiving intelligence from the FBI.

Police say officers arrested 18-year-old Mohamed Amine Assal, who is from Montreal’s St-Laurent borough.

They say their operation was to disrupt Assal’s “suspicious activities” and get him to sign a peace bond that could include several conditions.

The RCMP say their investigation gave them reasonable grounds to fear that Assal may commit a terrorism offence.

They say he has not been charged but could be at a later date.

An RCMP news release says the police force is committed to countering religiously motivated violent extremism.