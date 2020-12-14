 Skip to main content
RCMP arrest three people after shot allegedly fired at Indigenous fisherman in Nova Scotia

PICTOU LANDING, N.S.
The Canadian Press
RCMP say they arrested three people in connection with an alleged shooting Sunday afternoon in the Pictou Landing First Nation area.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said today no injuries were reported and no charges have been laid so far, as the investigation continues.

Croteau said one person was taken into custody Sunday after officers were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m., while the other two suspects were arrested Monday.

Pictou Landing Chief Andrea Paul said in an interview Monday that members of the First Nation were shocked and unnerved by the incident.

“They’re very upset, (but) I don’t think many of them were too surprised by it,” she said.

Paul first mentioned the incident Sunday in a Facebook post, saying that an Indigenous fisherman was shot at after he went on the water to confirm whether a group of men were removing lobster traps.

The fisherman was alone when he was allegedly targeted, the post read, adding that the assailants were armed with a rifle.

The Pictou Landing First Nation launched a self-regulated lobster fishery early last month.

Tensions around Nova Scotia’s growing number of Indigenous-run fisheries has been mounting as non-Indigenous fishermen have expressed their concerns about fisheries operating outside the federally regulated lobster season.

In September, the Sipekne’katik First Nation launched its own controversial lobster fishery, citing a 21-year-old Supreme Court decision that affirms the Mi’kmaq right to hunt and fish to earn a “moderate livelihood.”

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

