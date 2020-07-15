 Skip to main content
RCMP arrest two men after sailboat originating in Norway docks in Labrador community

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
The RCMP say two men were arrested Tuesday after a sailboat originating in Norway docked in a Labrador community.

The police force says its Makkovik detachment received a complaint Tuesday about a boat that had arrived at a community dock, and officers learned it had sailed from Norway.

The two men on board were detained under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and taken to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the RCMP said in a statement.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball described the men Wednesday as “foreign nationals” and said the quick police response shows measures restricting outside visitors during the pandemic are working.

He said a penalty for the sailors had not yet been determined.

The RCMP and the premier have said Canada Border Services Agency is now leading the investigation.

