A total of four youths are now facing charges after a disturbance at Pride event in Fort Macleod, Alta.

RCMP say they have made two more arrests after four suspects threw fisher and marten lure oil in the historic Empress Theatre last Saturday, causing a foul smell in the building.

The oil was thrown while a Pride event was occurring.

The four young men have each been charged with one count of mischief under $5,000.

All four accused are youth and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They have been released and are due in youth court at the Alberta Court of Justice on Dec. 15.

Fort Macleod RCMP are still investigating a second incident targeting Pride events in the community that night.

Just before midnight, police were notified five male suspects were burning the Pride flag in a community park.