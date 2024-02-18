RCMP in northern Manitoba say they’re investigating a baby’s death.

Mounties say in a news release that their detachment in Island Lake responded to a child death on Wasagamack First Nation, about 600 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Saturday morning.

Officers arrived and located a deceased one-year-old boy.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and police say she remains in custody.

RCMP say they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no risk to the community.