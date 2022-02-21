Conservative MP Mark Strahl rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on June 17, 2019, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The RCMP, banking sector and federal government said Monday that account-freezing powers bestowed by the Emergencies Act to deal with convoy protesters do not affect donors, despite unsubstantiated claims by a Conservative MP that a constituent had their bank account frozen for a $50 protest contribution.

“Police officers have shared with financial institutions the names of the leaders of the blockades … and the names of truckers,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday. Bank accounts, she said in French, “can be frozen for a number of reasons that have no connection with the occupation.”

Emergencies Act will expand powers of Canadian banks to freeze accounts, halt funds

RCMP identify dozens of financial, crypto accounts tied to convoy protests

The RCMP issued a statement soon after, clarifying the extent of law enforcement’s financial tracking since the Emergencies Act was invoked on Feb. 14. “At no time, did we provide a list of donors to financial institutions,” the statement read. “We are now working with the banks to build a process to address the accounts that were frozen.”

British Columbia MP Mark Strahl tweeted Sunday that “a single mom from Chilliwack working a minimum wage job” named Briane made the donation “when it was 100% legal,” and had not otherwise taken part in convoy-related activities. He provided neither her last name nor her financial institution, but said “her bank account has now been frozen.”

Mr. Strahl did not respond to a comment request, and tweeted that he refused to share any further details of the case with media, citing privacy reasons. But a widely circulated leaked list of donors searched by The Globe and Mail does not contain anyone named Briane.

It’s been a week since the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act to reckon with protesters that clogged the nation’s capital and several crucial arteries across Canada. The move granted banks and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) powers to monitor transactions and potentially freeze accounts as Ottawa sought to stem the flow of funds to key figures in the protest movement.

As of early Monday afternoon, the federal Department of Finance said the move froze 206 bank accounts and $7.48-million, while $1.2-million in cryptocurrency assets were affected.

The decision was almost immediately met with allegations of government overreach, and is facing legal challenges from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Saturday he would also launch legal action, despite a quiet request from his Cabinet two weeks earlier asking the federal government for help removing protesters from a border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

Financial institutions deferred comment Monday to the Canadian Banking Association. “The government has indicated that the measures in the Emergencies Act are intended to be temporary and focused only on a narrow group of individuals and entities involved in specific activities covered by the Order,” said Association spokesman Mathieu Labrèche. “The vast majority of customers are not impacted by these measures.”

