Canada RCMP, CBSA deny allegations their officers searched Meng Wanzhou’s phones or electronic devices

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Lawyers for the RCMP and Canadian Border Services Agency deny allegations their officers searched Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s phones and electronic devices after a border official wrote down her passwords.

In a joint response filed Monday to Meng’s civil lawsuit, the agencies say a border officer asked Meng for her phone numbers and passwords in case he was required to search the devices for customs or immigration purposes, but neither border officials nor RCMP officers examined their contents.

The response says the RCMP and the U.S. Department of Justice never requested or suggested that border officials pursue any particular line of questioning before Meng was presented with an American extradition order, read her rights and arrested at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1.

Meng’s defence team has filed a lawsuit with the B.C. Supreme Court asking for damages over allegations of “serious violations” of her constitutional rights, accusing officers of detaining and questioning her for three hours before notifying her of her arrest.

The U.S. government wants Meng to face criminal charges over allegations of breaking sanctions against Iran but her extradition process has created increasing tensions between Canada and China.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

