Canada

RCMP charge Ontario man with terrorism-related offences

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The RCMP says a 22-year-old man from southern Ontario who once stood trial on terrorism-related charges in Turkey is now facing two similar counts at home.

Const. Louise Savard says Ikar Mao, of Guelph, Ont., was previously arrested in Turkey on charges related to alleged affiliation with Islamic State militants.

Savard says Mao was not convicted on those charges and returned to Canada in October.

She says the man was arrested this morning at an RCMP detachment located near Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Mao is now charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group and leaving Canada to take part in terrorist group activity.

Savard says the RCMP investigation remains active.

