 Skip to main content

Canada RCMP charge three people for alleged abuse of 17 children on Manitoba First Nation

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

RCMP charge three people for alleged abuse of 17 children on Manitoba First Nation

GARDEN HILL FIRST NATION, Man.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Two men and a foster mother have been charged after an investigation found at least 17 children were abused on a Manitoba First Nation.

Supt. Michael Koppang of the RCMP says three children on the Garden Hill First Nation alleged they were abused in 2017.

Paul Bruce Harper, who is 21, was arrested but officers learned he had access to a foster home and 150 children had contact with him.

Story continues below advertisement

After an 11-month investigation, police determined the 14 other children – ages 3 to 15 – were victims of sexual and physical abuse between 2011 and 2017.

Harper and a 20-year-old man, who cannot be named because the alleged offences happened when he was a youth, face multiple charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Lucy Harper, who is 66, has been charged with perjury and failure to report a child in need of protection.

Koppang called for any others who may have been victims to contact RCMP.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter