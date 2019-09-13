 Skip to main content

Canada RCMP charges employee with several offences under Canada’s official-secrets law

RCMP charges employee with several offences under Canada’s official-secrets law

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The RCMP has charged one of its own with several offences under Canada’s official-secrets law.

The national police force says Cameron Ortis was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act, and with two Criminal Code offences.

It says the charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred during his tenure as an RCMP employee, and it was not immediately clear whether he was still employed by the force.

As the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP declined to make further comment.

The Security of Information Act is law to safeguard sensitive government information.

Naval officer Jeffrey Paul Delisle, who gave classified information to Russian military intelligence, pleaded guilty to offences under the act in 2012.

