RCMP close off residential area in Moncton for possibly armed suspect

RCMP close off residential area in Moncton for possibly armed suspect

Moncton, New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Police in Moncton blocked off several roads in a residential area Sunday afternoon as officers tried to make contact with a man who may be armed inside a home.

RCMP Sgt. Aurele Pelletier says officers had been in the area since 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Pelletier says the man is believed to be alone in the residence and police are dealing with the situation as if he is armed.

Some residents vacated their homes over the course of the afternoon which Pelletier stressed was voluntary.

Pelletier says the RCMP do not believe there are immediate safety threats to the public.

