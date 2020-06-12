 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

RCMP Commissioner, top officers reverse course, acknowledge that systemic racism exists in the force

Marieke Walsh
Daniel LeblancParliamentary affairs reporter
Carrie Tait
Ottawa, Calgary
RCMP commanders across Canada went into damage control Friday, acknowledging that systemic racism persists in the national police force after spending the week denying that Indigenous and racial minorities suffer from different treatment at the hands of Mounties.

What will be done about it though is still unclear, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again declined Friday to detail specific policy measures that he will implement to combat the discrimination, and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said her government is in listening mode.

The NDP say the lack of action two weeks after the issue was propelled to the national spotlight by a series of videos showing violent use of force by police is unacceptable.

On Wednesday, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told The Globe and Mail “we don’t have systemic racism." Late Friday she released a statement acknowledging she was wrong.

“I did not say definitively that systemic racism exists in the RCMP. I should have,” Commissioner Lucki said.

In the time between those comments, RCMP dash cam video was made public showing a brutal take-down by two Mounties of Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, a prominent Indigenous leader.

RCMP video shows use of force against Chief Allan Adam over expired licence plate

Trudeau says video of RCMP tackling Chief Allan Adam is ‘shocking,’ calls for independent investigation

Part of the video shows an RCMP officer about to handcuff a visibly angry Mr. Adam, when another officer runs and forcefully throws him to the ground. The same officer can be seen punching Mr. Adam as the chief is heard yelling, “what is it with you guys.”

The video, made public late Thursday, had previously been reviewed by RCMP brass in Alberta and deemed a “reasonable” use of force, but the violent arrest of Chief Allan Adam is now the subject of an independent investigation.

At the same time that Commissioner Lucki’s statement was released, Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, the Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, stood in front of a microphone in Edmonton to walk back his own denial of systemic racism in the force, made Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Zablocki said he came to realize that systemic racism persists in his force after spending the week speaking with Indigenous people, people in the community, other officers, and Googling different terms.

That research helped change his perspective, he said.

On Monday he said: “I don’t believe that racism is systemic through Canadian policing" and "I don’t believe it is systemic through policing in Alberta.”

- More to come ...

