Canada

RCMP continue search for armed man in remote woods in Cape Breton

MEAT COVE, N.S.
The Canadian Press
The RCMP are warning residents of a small Cape Breton community to remain indoors as the search continues for an armed man who is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

The Mounties issued an alert Monday at 1:24 p.m. saying they believe Perry MacKinnon had a firearm when he entered the woods near Meat Cove, a remote village at the northern tip of the island.

Police say residents should not approach MacKinnon, who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue track pants.

Police have also distributed a photo of MacKinnon on Twitter.

Earlier today, the Mounties confirmed that a helicopter equipped with heat-seeking infrared sensors was used to search for the suspect Monday night.

The Mounties have not said what MacKinnon is wanted for, though they confirmed that a “significant number” of officers are in the area.

