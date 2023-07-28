Open this photo in gallery: People stand at the edge of floodwater as vehicles are seen abandoned in water following a major rain event in Halifax on July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Police say a flooded Nova Scotia hayfield that has been the focus of an intensive search has been entirely drained of water, but there is still no sign of the last of the four people swept away by a historic rainstorm last weekend.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said search efforts for the missing youth will continue into the weekend, with the effort shifting from the hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., to an adjacent area and the shoreline of a neighbouring county, where the body of one missing child was located.

Police believe two vehicles were knocked off the road into the hayfield early Saturday by the sheer force of the floodwater during a storm that dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on parts of the province.

Earlier this week, searchers recovered the bodies of two six-year-old children – identified in funeral home notices as Natalie Hazel Harnish and Colton Sisco – and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland, who was travelling with the missing youth.

Three people travelling with the children in a pickup truck managed to reach safety.

The severe flooding damaged dozens of roads and bridges across the province, and provincial officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

