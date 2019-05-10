 Skip to main content

Canada RCMP defends ‘thorough, independent’ investigation into Vice-Admiral Mark Norman

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The RCMP is defending its investigation of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman after the case against the military’s former second-in-command collapsed this week.

In a statement, the Mounties say they respect the Crown’s decision to drop the case and that their investigation of Norman was “thorough, independent and highly professional.”

Norman’s lawyers have accused the Mounties of failing to interview key witnesses during the two-year investigation, including several former Conservative cabinet ministers and their aides.

Those ministers and staff members were in charge during much of time Norman was accused of leaking secret information about a $700-million shipbuilding deal.

Former ministers Jason Kenney, Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay have said they spoke to Norman’s lawyers, and it’s believed the information they provided helped get the case dropped.

The RCMP wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the investigation because of a related case still before the courts involving another public servant accused of leaking details on the shipbuilding deal.

A day after breach of trust charges were stayed against the Canadian military's former second-in-command, the federal opposition parties are calling for a parliamentary investigation into what they say was political interference in the case by the Trudeau Liberals. The Canadian Press
