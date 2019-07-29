RCMP descend on York Landing, Man., after credible tip on B.C. murder suspects

Open this photo in gallery RCMP officers and vehicles - including a boat and three ATVs - take the ferry from Split Lake, Manitoba to York Landing, Man., on Monday morning. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

York Landing was swarming with police officers on Monday morning, as the manhunt for two men wanted in the killings of three people in British Columbia descended on this small Northern Manitoba Indigenous community.

Dozens of RCMP officers arrived here late Sunday afternoon and several more arrived by ferry Monday after two members of the Bear Clan Patrol spotted two tall, white men at the community’s dump shortly after 4 p.m.

The pair appeared to match the descriptions of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, and ran into the woods when they saw the Bear Clan members, who were dressed in bright yellow T-shirts.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers had yet to make contact with the two suspects, RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said during a mid-day briefing Monday at RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg. “We are not yet in a position to confirm these are the wanted suspects,” said Cpl. Courchaine. “Right now we’ve got a credible tip in York Landing so right now that’s what we’re investigating.”

Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod, friends since childhood, has been on the move for two weeks. The manhunt for them shifted to Northern Manitoba on July 23. Until Sunday’s reported sighting, they had not been spotted since the grey Toyota Rav 4 they were driving was found on fire in a ditch near Fox Lake Cree Nation on July 22.

And they appear to be on the run again.

Open this photo in gallery Suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are seen in store footage released by the RCMP. -/AFP/Getty Images

1 CANADA 2 3 4 B.C. ALTA. SASK. MAN. 0 300 U.S. KM 0 12 KM Stephens Lake 280 5 6 Split Lake 7 July 15, near Liard Hot Springs: Two bodies found on Alaska Highway 1 July 18, Jade City: Suspects spotted 2 July 19, Dease Lake: A body found two kms from truck belonging to suspects 3 July 21, Meadow Lake: Suspects spotted 4 July 22, Split Lake: Band constables pulled the pair over before they were named suspects 5 July 23, Gillam: Suspects’ burned-out vehicle found 6 July 28, York Landing: Suspects spotted 7 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU 1 CANADA 2 3 MAN. 4 B.C. ALTA. SASK. 0 300 U.S. KM 0 12 KM Stephens Lake 5 280 6 Split Lake 7 July 15, near Liard Hot Springs: Two bodies found on Alaska Highway 1 July 18, Jade City: Suspects spotted 2 July 19, Dease Lake: A body found two kms from truck belonging to suspects 3 July 21, Meadow Lake: Suspects spotted 4 July 22, Split Lake: Band constables pulled the pair over before they were named suspects 5 July 23, Gillam: Suspects’ burned-out vehicle found 6 July 28, York Landing: Suspects spotted 7 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU 0 300 July 18, Jade City: Suspects spotted July 15, near Liard Hot Springs: Two bodies found on Alaska Highway KM CANADA ALBERTA SASK. BRITISH COLUMBIA MANITOBA July 19, Dease Lake: A body found two kms from truck belonging to suspects July 21, Meadow Lake: Suspects spotted U.S. 0 12 July 22, Split Lake: Band constables pulled the pair over before they were named suspects KM Stephens Lake 280 July 23, Gillam: Suspects’ burned- out vehicle found July 28, York Landing: Suspects spotted Split Lake THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

The identities of the men who fled from the dump have not been confirmed, but there is an intense police presence in York Landing. The community of about 200 people is accessible by ferry from Split Lake or by foot by following power and rail lines through the dense, insect-laden bush. The community is about 200 kilometres southwest of Gillam, where the RCMP had been focusing their search.

At the dump where the pair was reportedly spotted, police combed the area on Monday morning with sniffer dogs and a drone. RCMP officers dressed in camouflage fatigues and carrying rifles scanned the bush and dump on foot, while a helicopter flew overhead.

Residents have been asked to stay inside and to be on guard for suspicious activity. Some have also been helping the RCMP search, providing rides to the police officers, gas, vehicles and food.

“We understand that this is a trying time for the community of York Landing and there is a lot of uncertainty,” Cpl. Courchaine said. “We want to remind residents we have a lot of police resources in the area and our priority is their safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

John Redhead, a contract worker from Fox Lake working at on a septic-tank project at York Landing, drove several officers to the community’s boat landing. He said many residents are feeling scared.

“Everything is shut down because of what is happening. No kids or anybody is allowed to go anywhere, to make sure everybody is out of the way in case something happens,” he said.

Mr. Schmegelsky, 18, and Mr. McLeod, 19, are suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were shot to death on the side of a Northern British Columbia highway and found on July 15. Four days later, the body of Leonard Dyck was discovered on a road 500 kilometres away. RCMP charged Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death.

The sighting by the Bear Clan Patrol was fortuitous. The Winnipeg-based, Indigenous-led group sent seven members to Gillam on Saturday to help check on residents and join patrols in Fox Lake Cree Nation and York Landing.

They were expected to fly back to Winnipeg on Sunday. Travis Bighetty, 39, and Justin Coelho, 28, were in fact on their last patrol when they spotted two men at York Landing’s dump.

Open this photo in gallery From left: Danielle McMaster, Justin Coelho and Travis Bighetty with the Bear Clan Patrol. cpurtesy Travis Bighetty

The dump is a wide open space teeming with black bears. There are small mounds of dirt, trash such as plastic bags and a clothes washer, and scraps of food.

Story continues below advertisement

At first, Mr. Bighetty, a co-ordinator with Bear Clan, and Mr. Coelho, a fresh volunteer, thought the men might be contract workers or residents. But then they noticed there was no other vehicle around. No one in the community goes to the dump on foot, because of the threat posed by the bears.

“They looked like they were scrounging around, looking for something, and they kind of scuffled away when we seen them,” Mr. Bighetty recalled Monday, as he and Mr. Coelho were back on patrol.

Mr. Bighetty, a restorative justice worker in Winnipeg, said the police presence in York Landing was more intense on Sunday, as the search carried on through the night.

There are seven Bear Clan group members in York Landing now, and no one wants to leave until the fugitives are caught.

With reports from Les Perreaux

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.