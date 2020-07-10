RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet arrest of armed intruder at Rideau Hall

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet arrest of armed intruder at Rideau Hall

Ottawa
The Canadian Press

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Canadian police officer walks by Rideau Hall near the grounds of the Ottawa estate that is home to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's governor general on July 2, 2020 in Ottawa.

MOHAMED KADRI/AFP/Getty Images

The idea that the man accused of crashing into the grounds of Rideau Hall would have been treated differently if he were dark-skinned is disheartening, the RCMP’s commissioner and the head of its union said in a joint statement Friday.

Not only that, said Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Brian Sauve of the National Police Federation, but it damages an “important national dialogue with all stakeholders seeking solutions to societal issues.”

The Mounties have said the suspect was armed and threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but was arrested peacefully after Mounties talked him down for more than an hour and a half on the morning of July 2.

They say the reservist on active duty with the Canadian Forces rammed a gate with a truck to enter the grounds.

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, faces 22 charges, nearly all of them weapons offences related to the guns allegedly in his possession.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is the most prominent person who has suggested the incident would have had a worse ending if Hurren weren’t white.

The incident at Rideau Hall followed weeks of stories about police officers treating people of colour, especially Indigenous people, harshly, to the point of killing them.

That included Rodney Levi, an Indigenous man shot by RCMP in New Brunswick during a visit to check on his welfare in June.

On Wednesday, Singh said the contrast “reminds us all of how systemic racism is real.”

Asked whether he believed the Rideau Hall incident would gone worse if the suspect hadn’t been white, Singh simply replied: “Yes.”

Lucki and Sauve said in their statement that the RCMP resolve the vast majority of crises without violence because of their commitment to using as little force as possible.

“To suggest a more violent conclusion would have been inevitable if the suspect was of another race is speculative and disheartening to the arresting officers, their families, and all partners who helped successfully and professionally resolve this threat,” they said.

The NDP did not have an immediate response to the joint statement.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies