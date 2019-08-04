RCMP dive team scours Nelson River for B.C. fugitives after finding wrecked rowboat

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba RCMP’s underwater recovery team arrived in the Gillam area from Winnipeg late Saturday. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

An RCMP dive team set off on the Nelson River in Northern Manitoba on Sunday afternoon to search the water near where a wrecked rowboat was found along the shore two days earlier.

Inspector Leon Fiedler said it's not known whether the boat was used by two young men wanted in the killings of three people in Northern B.C. An intensive manhunt for the fugitives, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, has centred on this remote region for nearly two weeks.

The flat-bottom aluminum rowboat was spotted washed up on the shore during a helicopter search of the river Friday afternoon. The green boat was pulled out of the area that evening and brought to the RCMP detachment in Gillam.

Story continues below advertisement

“It had gone through some rapids and had been significantly damaged,” Insp. Fiedler said on the weekend. “We’re going to search in the area around where we found this boat just to make sure that there is nobody attached to it, whether that is our subjects or anyone else for that matter.”

Officers did not find anything near the boat Friday night except for a red-and-white water container, Insp. Fiedler said. The police had last scoured the area by air three or four days earlier.

Tactical officers and a sniffer dog spent the weekend combing through the shoreline and dense, insect-laden bush near where the boat was found. A jet boat carrying the RCMP’s dive team set off on the Nelson River around 1 p.m. Overhead, a police helicopter circled and scanned the river.

Dive-team members returned around 4:30 p.m., but were not carrying anything aside from their equipment. A specialized stretcher used to transport people over rugged terrain sat unused at a police staging area. It’s unclear whether the dive team will return to the Nelson River on Monday because Manitoba RCMP’s communications department would not provide further details Sunday night.

Dozens of RCMP officers have been scouring the rugged Northern Manitoba wilderness since July 22, when the grey Toyota Rav4 that police believe the fugitives were driving was found burning in a ditch near Fox Lake Cree Nation.

The police search for the pair has involved sniffer dogs, drones, helicopters, boats, ATVs and two military aircrafts. But the manhunt has turned up little in the way of new clues and the police search was scaled back on Wednesday.

Although police have received more than 250 tips in the case and numerous reports of sightings of the fugitives, there has been no confirmed sighting of Mr. Schmegelsky, 18, and Mr. McLeod, 19, since the torched SUV was found.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The young men from Port Alberni, B.C., are suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were shot to death on the side of a Northern B.C. highway near Liard Hot Springs and found on July 15. Four days later, the body of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, 64, a sessional lecturer at the University of British Columbia’s botany department, was discovered on a road near Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres southwest of the hot springs.

RCMP have charged Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death. Friends since childhood, they’re also suspects in the deaths of Ms. Deese and Mr. Fowler, police said.

Manitoba RCMP’s underwater recovery team arrived in the Gillam area from Winnipeg late Saturday. Insp. Fiedler, the commander overseeing search efforts, said the extent of the boat’s damage prompted him to request the dive team.

“Whether it’s the subjects we’re looking for or whether it’s another member of the public, we have an obligation to do a search-and-rescue effort there to make sure that there’s nobody out there as a result of some kind of boating accident,” he said.

As of late Saturday, police had not located the rowboat’s owner. Insp. Fiedler said there was no forensic evidence to gather from the boat, which was found wrecked below the lower Limestone rapids, near the Keewatinoow converter station.

The focus of Sunday’s search of the Nelson River was about 70 km northeast of Gillam by road, and about 13 km from where the police found the abandoned Toyota.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nelson River is long and wide, hugged by sandy cliffs, brush-covered shoreline and dense forests. The river snakes for nearly 650 km, from Lake Winnipeg to the Hudson Bay. It is treacherous in spots, especially near the rapids.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.