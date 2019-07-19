 Skip to main content

Canada RCMP divers, investigators expected to arrive at float plane crash site in Labrador

RCMP divers, investigators expected to arrive at float plane crash site in Labrador

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
RCMP divers are expected today at the remote Labrador lake where a float plane crashed on Monday, killing at least three men, to continue searching for four missing people.

Bad weather conditions hampered the RCMP from reaching Mistastin Lake, only accessible by plane, as planned on Thursday.

As the days since the deadly crash stretch on, authorities have expressed little hope of finding survivors.

The tail and other debris from the plane were spotted in the water of the lake, located about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain, on Tuesday.

Police divers, investigators and search and rescue personnel will pick up where Maritime Forces Atlantic left off on Tuesday evening, after scanning for survivors by air.

The passengers’ names have not been released, but RMCP said Friday that two men in their 60s from Illinois and New Jersey and a 47-year-old man from Newfoundland and Labrador have been found dead.

Pilot Gilles Morin of Quebec, a 50-year-old man from Newfoundland and Labrador and two men in their 30s and 40s from Illinois and Indiana are still missing.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

