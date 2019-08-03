RCMP divers to begin searching river near Gillam after finding rowboat, search for B.C. fugitives continues

Open this photo in gallery RCMP officers ask people to turn back driving north on Provincial Road 290 along the Nelson River in Fox Lake Cree Nation on Saturday. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

RCMP divers will be arriving in Gillam tonight to begin searching a section of the Nelson River after a row boat was found along the shore Friday.

Inspector Leon Fiedler said it's not clear whether the boat was used by two men wanted in the killings of three people in Northern B.C.

The green-coloured boat was spotted washed up on the shore during a helicopter search of the river on Friday afternoon. The flat-bottom aluminum boat was pulled out of the area in the evening.

“It had gone through some rapids and had been significantly damaged,” Inspector Fiedler said. “We’re going to search in the area around where we found this boat just to make sure that there is nobody attached to it, whether that is our subjects or anyone else for that matter.”

Up until this point, the weeks-long police search has yielded few clues on the whereabouts of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, childhood friends from Port Alberni, B.C. The pair has not been seen since July 22, when the grey Toyota Rav 4 that police believe the pair was driving was found burning in a ditch near the Fox Lake Cree Nation.

RCMP have been combing the dense wilderness of Manitoba for 12 days, using sniffer dogs, drones, helicopters, ATVs and two military aircraft in a manhunt that has turned up little in the way of new clues.

The young men are suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were shot to death on the side of a Northern British Columbia highway and found on July 15. Four days later, the body of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, 64, a sessional lecturer at the University of British Columbia’s botany department, was discovered on a road near Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres southwest of the hot springs.

RCMP have charged Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death. They are also suspects in the deaths of Ms. Deese and Mr. Fowler, police said.

The boat was located in an area known as the lower Limestone Rapids, near Keewatinoow converter station.

Police did not find anything near the boat last night except for a red and white water jug.

Officers were combing through the area on Saturday, turning vehicles away from the search zone. The boat was found about 70 kilometers north of Gillam, by road, and about 13 kilometers from where the SUV that police believe the fugitives were driving was found burning in a ditch on the evening of July 22.

Inspector Fiedler said police had not located the owner of the boat. The search area, he added, is challenging.

“It’s a really tricky area because of the rapids,” he said. “It’s not an area that is well-traveled by anybody by boat.”

The boat was brought to the Gillam RCMP detachment. Police will not be able to obtain any forensic evidence from the boat, Inspector Fiedler said.

The RCMP’s underwater recovery team was expected to arrive in Gillam on Saturday night and divers were set to begin searching Sunday. The police had last scoured the area by air three or four days ago, Inspector Fiedler said.

