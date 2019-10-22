RCMP employee charged with breaching Canada’s official-secrets law granted bail

An RCMP employee charged with breaching Canada’s official-secrets law has been granted bail.
Cameron Ortis appeared at an Ottawa courthouse Tuesday morning where Justice of the Peace Serge Legault announced his decision.
The hearing is covered by a publication ban, which severely restricts what can be reported, including evidence given in court and information related to the proceedings.
Mr. Ortis, 47, is accused of violating three sections of the Security of Information Act, as well as two Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.
According to court documents, the RCMP are alleging that Mr. Ortis communicated special operational information and prepared information for the purpose of communicating with a foreign entity or terrorist group.
A native of Abbotsford, B.C., Mr. Ortis graduated from the University of British Columbia with a doctorate in political science and a keen interest in security in the digital age.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has confirmed that Mr. Ortis, a civilian member of the national police force, had access to high-level intelligence from Canadian and foreign agencies.
Before his arrest, Mr. Ortis was director-general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre. His role gave him broad access to both Canadian and allied intelligence, Commissioner Lucki confirmed on Sept. 16. He was so highly regarded for his work that, a few years ago, some of his superiors wanted to give him abbreviated police training and make him an officer, The Globe has previously reported. Then-commissioner Bob Paulson supported the plan, the officials said, but others were wary of possible friction between civilian and regular RCMP members.
As recently as August, Mr. Ortis was working on a probe of defrauded Russian tax money being laundered through Canada, anti-Putin campaigner Bill Browder told The Globe in a Sept. 14 interview. Mr. Browder said he had met with Mr. Ortis in 2017 to press for an RCMP investigation of the tax scheme uncovered by Mr. Browder’s late employee, Sergei Magnitsky, in the 2000s.
The RCMP first formed suspicions of an internal leak in March 2018, during a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Australian Federal Police into an encrypted communications company named Phantom Secure.
The RCMP found documents that raised fears of a leak inside the force, The Globe has previously reported.
