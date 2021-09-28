RCMP end search for two missing Labrador fishermen

Open this photo in gallery The RCMP say their investigation into the disappearances remains open as a missing persons case. Dwight Russell/The Canadian Press

The RCMP in southeastern Labrador have called off the search for two fishermen whose boat disappeared more than a week ago.

Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins didn’t return to their homes in Mary’s Harbour after they left the small community aboard the Island Lady on Sept. 17 to fish for cod.

The Mounties issued a statement today saying the 10-day search for the men covered 9,460 square nautical miles.

Coast guard vessels and military aircraft were called in to look for the men, as was a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

The RCMP say their investigation into the disappearances remains open as a missing persons case.

And they extended their condolences to the families and friends of the missing men.

