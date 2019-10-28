 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

RCMP, feds pressed to find missing reservist with alleged links to neo-Nazis

Lee Berthiaume
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Manitoba army reservist accused of being a neo-Nazi remains unaccounted for two months after he was first reported missing, sparking concerns the police and military are not treating the case with the requisite urgency.

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, a combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group in Winnipeg, disappeared at the end of August as he was being fast-tracked out of the military for his alleged links to a right-wing extremist group.

Open this photo in gallery

Patrik Mathews.

The Canadian Press

His truck was found abandoned on a rural property in Piney, in southern Manitoba near the U.S. border, prompting speculation the 26-year-old had entered the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time he disappeared, Mathews was being investigated by military-intelligence officers for his alleged ties to the extremist group while the RCMP were reportedly conducting their own investigation.

RCMP previously seized a number of weapons from a house in Beausejour, about 60 kilometres east of Winnipeg, where Mathews lived.

On Monday, RCMP spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre said officers were continuing their search here and have been in touch with U.S. counterparts.

Manaigre would not comment on any investigation into Mathews, but noted police have not issued an arrest warrant and that his disappearance is being treated like any other missing-persons case.

“He’s not wanted by the RCMP right now, he’s missing,” Manaigre said. “Our American counterparts obviously are very aware of what we are doing and we’ve also provided them with information.”

The Department of National Defence referred questions back to the police.

The fact Mathews is still missing didn’t sit well with Bernie Farber, chairman of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, who has raised alarms about the presence of neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists in the military.

Story continues below advertisement

“He seemed to slip right through their fingers and he’s — poof — gone,” Farber said Monday, adding if Mathews had been suspected of links to the Islamic State group instead of neo-Nazis, “I think this would have been resolved in the space of 15 minutes.”

While the vast majority of military personnel have no affiliation to right-wing extremists or hate groups, Farber has worried senior officers are not doing enough to address those few service members who do harbour such views.

A military-intelligence report last year said 30 active service members were known to belong to a hate group or made statements that were discriminatory or racist, but the Defence Department has been hard-pressed to say what happened to them.

That is despite chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and others having promised a zero-tolerance approach to hate and discrimination in the ranks.

Some extremist groups have encouraged their members to seek military training and recruit service members.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has asked Canada’s military ombudsman to investigate racism in the Canadian Armed Forces and provide recommendations on ways to eliminate it.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter