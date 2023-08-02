Open this photo in gallery: The top of a service truck is seen abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe they have recovered the body of a youth who went missing July 22 during a severe storm.

Police say the province’s medical examiner still needs to positively identify the remains found on Tuesday morning.

They say they recovered the body along the shore in Advocate Harbour, N.S., about 70 kilometres northwest of the area where the youth and three other people went missing in floodwaters.

Police last week recovered the three other bodies – two six-year-old children and a 52-year-old man.

RCMP have said two vehicles were knocked off the road early on July 22 into a hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., by rapidly rising water during a storm that dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain.

The severe flooding from a series of thunderstorms damaged dozens of roads and bridges across the province, and provincial officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.