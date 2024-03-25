RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan.

Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina.

Four adults were found dead inside.

Police say the deaths are considered suspicious, and an initial investigation indicates there is no imminent risk to public safety.

They say if a safety risk is identified, the public will be notified immediately.

Major crimes officers have taken over the investigation with the help of the provincial coroner’s office.