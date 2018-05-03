RCMP froze its file purge in 2017 to aid national inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

Open this photo in gallery Grace Gopher, 57, who lost both her daughter Trudy Gopher and her granddaughter Justine Cochrane in unexplained suspicious deaths, is pictured at home in Wildwood, Alta., on Dec. 6, 2017. Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail

While the inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women has been subject to criticism around its effectiveness and ability to serve the population it is meant to serve, the RCMP, which has been working with the independent inquiry, has revealed that for a period of six months, it stopped its routine practice of purging older sudden-death files, giving the inquiry a chance to recommend reinvestigating some cases.

Typically, the RCMP destroys sudden-death files after eight years. But in early 2017, it issued a system-wide freeze on purging to stop the destruction of information so that it could share files with the Inquiry.

The freeze lasted from Jan. 27 to July 13, 2017.

Seven months prior to this, in the summer of 2016, RCMP officials had already placed a moratorium on certain files related to the inquiry, a media relations officer said, including missing persons reports, sudden-death documents and homicide files relating to Indigenous women. This moratorium was meant to preserve these files and prevent their destruction.

The moratorium continues today on specific files.

Since the Inquiry began, families and advocates have called for a probe of police investigations and police conduct. Initially, the Inquiry’s Commissioners did not explicitly state they were going to look at police conduct.

However, as of July of last year, they said reviewing police conduct and policies would become a part of their work; as part of the review, they will consider the contents of the files.

After July 13, 2017, the RCMP said they had received enough information from the inquiry about what kind of files they needed. So their previous policy around purging of operational files resumed, with the exception of the files to do with the moratorium. These files will be kept until further notice, said a RCMP spokesperson.

“The freeze was put in place ... while we established the best mechanism to preserve the appropriate files,” said Annie Delisle, a media relations officer with the RCMP at the time, who also added that, over all, the force has not changed its policies regarding the file purges.

The RCMP has also said that it has re-evaluated its preservation plan to ensure no relevant information is being destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney-General has confirmed that it, too, is holding onto OPP sudden-death files, at the request of the Inquiry.

The hold will be maintained until the completion of the National Inquiry, at minimum, said Emilie Smith, a ministry spokesperson with the attorney-general.

The hold applies to “police files relating to Indigenous women and girls who were reported to be missing [and remain missing] and or were found deceased as a result of violence, including suspicious circumstances surrounding the death” for the period 1980 to 2017, said Ms. Smith.

The Inquiry has set up a forensic team to review the police files and says that they will refer specific cases back to the attorney-general of the jurisdiction involved. However, to date, no cases have been referred to officials.

The forensic team currently consists of one person: Wendy van Tongeren, a former Crown prosecutor based in Vancouver. Eventually the forensic team will consist of five staff members plus an advisory elder, according to a communications advisor with the Inquiry.

Ms. van Tongeren wrote in an e-mail that since the hearings began, families of missing and murdered Indigenous women have repeated expressed concerns about the adequacy of investigations by police.

Beverley Jacobs, a long-time activist and lawyer from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory said she is disappointed about the Inquiry’s progress.

“A team doesn’t consist of one person,” says Ms. Jacobs. “It’s so frustrating.”

“I’ve been frustrated with the inquiry since it started and this is just another example of their incompetence.”

Currently the Commissioners are requesting sudden-death files and any other documents relevant to a case, such as coroner’s documents, from all provinces and territories.

“We know we can’t jeopardize active investigations and prosecutions but there’s a lot to be learned about the experiences that families have had in relation to the deaths that have been characterized as sudden deaths,” says Christa Big Canoe, legal counsel with the Inquiry.

“We can learn about how the communication went between families and authorities such as the police or the coroner’s office and look for those patterns.”

Ms. Big Canoe says when you hear the same story repeatedly in different jurisdictions, it can help identify those systemic biases.

For Ms. Big Canoe it is just as important to hear about good practices, too, so they can be emulated and repeated. However, she noted that right now it is premature for the Commissioners to formulate any recommendations of best practice before they have the opportunity to review them.

But for Grace Gopher – and others like her – the RCMP’s info-sharing comes too late. Grace Gopher is just one family member who does not agree with the conclusion of the police investigation in her daughter’s death.

Ms. Gopher’s daughter, Trudy Gopher, 19, was found hanging behind the school on the Sunchild First Nation in Alberta, on May 10, 1997. The medical examiner ruled her death a suicide.

“I still believe it wasn’t a suicide,” said Ms. Gopher, 57, who now lives in Wildrose, Alta.

“She had bruises all over her.”

The RCMP conducted a review of Trudy’s file based on a medical examiner’s report and supported the initial findings that Trudy died from suicide.

RCMP Corporal Hal Turnbull said he is aware of the family’s position.

“I know the family still unfortunately disputes the finding of the investigation, but the review of the file and the medical examiner’s file still support the findings,” he said.

As to the location of these files now, Cpl. Turnbull said it’s possible a hard copy may be retained at the Library and Archives Canada, but he doesn’t know for sure.

At this point, Ms. Gopher would have to file an access-to-information request or contact the RCMP for a meeting with an investigator to learn more about Trudy’s case to find out whether her daughter’s files still exist.

“The emotional impact to find out that a loved one’s death is considered sudden death, and 10 years down the road some piece of information comes up and you go back to the police with this information only to find out the file has been purged - that’s really not want families want,” said Francyne Joe, president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada. “They are looking for answers and to get justice for their loved one.”